Highland Capital Management LLC Has $11.16 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 124.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,065 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,503 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after buying an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.46. 774,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,089,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.