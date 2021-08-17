Highland Capital Management LLC Has $22.59 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,084 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.3% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $451.76. 126,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,800. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $410.30. The company has a market cap of $199.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $453.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.