Highland Capital Management LLC Has $29.54 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,416 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.8% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $29,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,294,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 91,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.70. 604,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,496,776. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

