Highland Capital Management LLC Has $31.24 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after acquiring an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total transaction of $37,967,109.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,075,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,143,766,565.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $38.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,740.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,661. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,624.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

