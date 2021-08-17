Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $16,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $1,930,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 493,411 shares of company stock worth $70,053,725. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.56. The stock had a trading volume of 537,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $353.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.90.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

