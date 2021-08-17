Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96,958 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $846,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,638 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 9.6% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.45. 423,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,019,859. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.42. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $76.46 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $137.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

