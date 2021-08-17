Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 24.7% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 68.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,723 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,335 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $24,762,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $170.58. 240,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,444,838. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.