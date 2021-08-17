Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,140 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,938 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

CRM stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.49. 214,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,380,172. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $228.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $194.42 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 554,981 shares of company stock valued at $135,374,391 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

