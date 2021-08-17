Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,596 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 95,864 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,679 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 70,362 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 57.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in CVS Health by 25.2% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 112,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.53. 454,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,659,745. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.10. The firm has a market cap of $114.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.