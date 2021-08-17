HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 494 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

Shares of LHX opened at $234.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.23. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $234.24.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

