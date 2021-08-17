HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.4% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.58.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $171.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

