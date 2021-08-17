HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its stake in Intuit by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Intuit by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Intuit by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $542.94 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $542.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $148.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.92.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

