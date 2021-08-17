HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,563,000 after acquiring an additional 112,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,771,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,932,000 after acquiring an additional 191,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,014,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,706,000 after acquiring an additional 168,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,057 shares of company stock worth $13,019,374 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

