HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 135.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,793 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $281.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.18 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

