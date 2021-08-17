HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 85,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.2% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at $29,351,587.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

AMD stock opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

