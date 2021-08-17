Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.96

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 18812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of -0.13.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 22,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $267,253.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,571.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Lee sold 44,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $465,294.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,737 in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $121,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,232 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $49,923,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $25,260,000. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

