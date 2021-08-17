Hive (HIVE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $28.17 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000971 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $178.83 million and approximately $28.17 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000187 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000112 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000461 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001395 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001263 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 408,900,956 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

