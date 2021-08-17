HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Clarus Securities boosted their price target on HLS Therapeutics from C$32.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

HLTRF opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

