Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.17.

HEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 82.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after buying an additional 3,049,403 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after buying an additional 2,912,562 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after buying an additional 329,008 shares during the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.