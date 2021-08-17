Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Trading Down 1.1%

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 233.61 ($3.05) and last traded at GBX 234.50 ($3.06). 15,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 279,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237 ($3.10).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Monday, July 5th.

The company has a market cap of £400.10 million and a P/E ratio of -16.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 239.43.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

