Hord 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.06 Million (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Hord has a total market capitalization of $10.97 million and $1.06 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hord has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00055276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00133851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00158510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,632.08 or 0.99640282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.85 or 0.00915162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.88 or 0.07016948 BTC.

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,240,269 coins.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

