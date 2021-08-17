Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.00

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 40 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.45.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

