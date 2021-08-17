H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.57.

TSE HR.UN traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.99. 488,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,580. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.25 and a 1-year high of C$17.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.26.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

