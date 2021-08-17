Huazhu Group (HTHT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $355.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, analysts expect Huazhu Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of HTHT stock opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.16 and a beta of 1.56. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15.
About Huazhu Group
Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.
Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.