Huazhu Group (HTHT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $355.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, analysts expect Huazhu Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.16 and a beta of 1.56. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised their target price on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

