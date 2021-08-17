Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.28.

TSE HBM traded down C$0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 834,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,906. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.32. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$5.11 and a twelve month high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

