Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Humana by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. boosted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

NYSE HUM traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $413.86. 32,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $439.08. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

