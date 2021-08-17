HUNT (HUNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.15 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $37.67 million and approximately $9.15 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HUNT has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One HUNT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00060254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00016278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.40 or 0.00907095 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00048857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00160669 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

