Huntington National Bank Grows Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,394 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 0.9% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $93,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $329.13. The company had a trading volume of 73,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,024. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $328.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.