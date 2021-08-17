Huntington National Bank Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,474 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Caterpillar worth $60,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $5.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.60. 232,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.65 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

