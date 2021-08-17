Huntington National Bank Has $118.05 Million Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,705,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,306 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 1.2% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Huntington National Bank owned 1.58% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $118,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 333,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 73,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $1,585,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 566,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 323,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.17. 36,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,005. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

