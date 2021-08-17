Huntington National Bank Has $126.41 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,738,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,961 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.37% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $126,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.09. The company had a trading volume of 154,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,477. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.77. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $76.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.