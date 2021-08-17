Huntington National Bank Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 852,621 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,756 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $45,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 127,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 539,793 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,609,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $55.86. The stock had a trading volume of 594,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,285,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.23. The company has a market cap of $235.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $56.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

