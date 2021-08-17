Huntington National Bank Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,949 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $35,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $8.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.95. The company had a trading volume of 391,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,365. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.98. The stock has a market cap of $126.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $134.67 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.05.

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

