Huntington National Bank Purchases 371 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 106,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,958,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,528,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $34.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,743.44. 50,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,661. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,624.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,367,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

