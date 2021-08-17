Huntington National Bank Purchases 80,678 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,678 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.1% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $113,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,411 shares of company stock valued at $70,053,725 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.56. 510,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,198,941. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $353.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

