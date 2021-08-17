Huntington National Bank Sells 15,011 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,011 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $32,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $4.11 on Tuesday, hitting $599.79. 8,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $621.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $580.04. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total value of $3,080,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,196 shares of company stock valued at $50,049,999. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

