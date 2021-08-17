Huntington National Bank Sells 6,720 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

IVV traded down $3.91 on Tuesday, hitting $445.09. The company had a trading volume of 861,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,922. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $449.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $434.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

