HUSD (HUSD) Reaches One Day Volume of $418.14 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One HUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a total market cap of $490.36 million and $418.14 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00058282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.14 or 0.00842310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00046537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00100537 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 490,087,215 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

