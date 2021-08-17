Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Lifted to Hold at Truist Securities

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

H stock opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.12.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,499 shares of company stock valued at $21,356,714. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

