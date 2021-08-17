Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded at Truist

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

H has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

H opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.12.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,499 shares of company stock worth $21,356,714. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,675,000 after purchasing an additional 88,840 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $172,673,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 327,916 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $77,105,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 750,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,285,000 after purchasing an additional 164,478 shares during the period. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

