Hydra (HYDRA) Price Reaches $17.26 on Exchanges

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $66.61 million and approximately $856,115.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hydra has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for about $17.26 or 0.00038452 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00053146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00125490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00158550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,879.74 or 0.99965926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.04 or 0.00904415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.43 or 0.06952732 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 17,536,027 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

