Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYFM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,139.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 620,210 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 58.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,431,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,621,000 after purchasing an additional 528,016 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 965.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 540,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after purchasing an additional 489,750 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,431,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 566.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 200,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 170,657 shares in the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.07. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $95.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -277.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

