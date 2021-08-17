Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Update

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hysan Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

HYSNY opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05. Hysan Development has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

