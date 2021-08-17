i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) Short Interest Update

i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS:ICABY opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. i-CABLE Communications has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22.

i-CABLE Communications Company Profile

i-CABLE Communications Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated communications services in Hong Kong. The company operates through Media, and Telecommunications segments. Its Media segment offers television subscription, domestic free television program, advertising, channel carriage, television relay, program licensing, theatrical release, and other related services.

