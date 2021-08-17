I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of I-Mab worth $11,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. 30.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities increased their target price on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of IMAB opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.71. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 0.74.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

