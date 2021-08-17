I/O Coin Market Capitalization Hits $2.07 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $494.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,051,455 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

