Ï„Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.14 Million (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $39,776.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6,908.95 or 0.14773507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00056292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00135257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00157461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,786.98 or 1.00045189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.00920854 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.34 or 0.06993000 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.