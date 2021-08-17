iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,678 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.45% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBMJ opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $25.96.

