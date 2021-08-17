ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.650-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICFI. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

ICFI stock opened at $94.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.16. ICF International has a one year low of $60.02 and a one year high of $102.23.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Research analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

