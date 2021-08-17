ICHI (ICHI) Price Down 3% Over Last Week

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $4.22 or 0.00009379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $14.17 million and $4.59 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00052995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00128567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00151891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,864.69 or 0.99632780 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.44 or 0.00875944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,355,999 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

